Some of the residents at Oak Tree Court, in Godmanchester, enjoying their fund-raising breakfast. - Credit: HANNAH TUCK

An appeal has been launched in Godmanchester to raise funds for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations being held this summer.

The residents of Oak Tree Court have started to plan their event and are asking the public for donations for raffle and bingo prizes as well as food donations.

Hannah Tuck, Co-op member pioneer for Huntingdonshire, paid a visit to the retirement living complex, in West Street, and joined residents for their first fund-raising event.

Hannah provided the 25 residents with breakfast with some donations from T&S Thomas butchers and Bellman’s and the Co-op.

"The residents bought their yummy breakfast and this money will go in to their Jubilee fundraising pot," said Hannah.

"We also had a table full of books and puzzles donated by Godmanchester Community Timebank to sell, they very kindly gave 80 per cent of sales back to the residents.

INFO: Anyone wishing to make a donation to support Oak Tree court with tombola and craft donations should contact Jenny on: 01480 412567







