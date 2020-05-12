Staff at Pinnies made cakes for VE Day in Godmanchester Staff at Pinnies made cakes for VE Day in Godmanchester

Around 250 packages of cakes for an afternoon tea were made by Rica Scott and Kirsty Freeman, from Pinnies, and distributed to people through the Timebank, many of whom were elderly, and to those isolating because of the coronavirus.

Rica said Kirsty had come up with the idea: “She wanted to do something for people who wouldn’t be able to participate in the VE-Day celebrations and thought of an afternoon tea so they did not miss out.”

Many of the teas went to people who have been supported by the Timebank and also to the Hunters Down home in Hartford.

Susan Simpson, timebank co-ordinator, said: “It was a mammoth effort and it went very well.”

She said she had been delighted to see people enjoying a cup of tea and a cake which enabled them to share the VE-Day celebrations.

Godmanchester-based Pinnies is owned by the Huntingdon Mencap Society but is closed at present because of the lockdown regulations.