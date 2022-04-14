Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
GoFundMe set up for funeral costs of 'wonderful' St Neots mum

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:55 PM April 14, 2022
Laura Hazeldine was killed on April 8. 

The family friend of a much-loved St Neots mum and teacher has launched a Go Fund Me following her death at the weekend (April 8).

Laura Hazeldine was killed in a hit-and-run in Wigan. 

She was a maths teacher at Ernulf Academy, St Neots.

Laura's friend Vicky Coleman set up the GoFundMe to bring some financial relief to the family as they prepare to organise the mum-of-three's funeral. 

Vicky said: "Laura was the wonderful mother of 3 children, a loving daughter, sister and auntie.

"She had a passion for life and was moving back to the Wigan area to start a new life to be close to her family.

"This now has sadly been snatched away in tragic circumstances. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will greatly be missed.

"Any donation will greatly be appreciated."

More than £1,400 has been raised for the family so-far, beyond Vicky's original £1,000 target.

The fundraiser is online: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-towards-the-funeral-of-laura-xxx

Cambs Live News
Charity Fundraiser
St Neots News

