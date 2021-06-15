News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 6:00 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 6:41 PM June 15, 2021
Nathan's family

Left to right: Daniel Cowell, Geoffrey Cowell. Nathan Cowell, Abigail Cowell pictured with mum Suzanne Cowell. - Credit: Richard Fitzgerald

Friends and family have set up a fundraising page to raise money for Nathan, 29, from Huntingdon. The body of the 29-year-old was discovered near Hartford on June 10.

Nathan was reported missing on June 6 after he failed to turn up for work and return home and an appeal was launched to find him. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a case has been passed to the coroner.  

A Go-Fund me page has been set up for Nathan

A Go-Fund me page has been set up for Nathan, who police believe they have discovered of a body in Hartford. - Credit: Richard Fitzgerald

Richard Fitzgerald, a family friend, has set up a Go Fund Me page in memory of Nathan. 

Richard said: “My close friend Geoffrey, who is Nathan’s brother, has helped to look after his family. I wanted to set this page to help the family, after they have received this devastating news about Nathan."

The fundraising page has already exceeded its target of £3,500 and has raised more than £4,000 so far.  

You may also want to watch:

Richard said: “I am so overwhelmed already by the response we have received, it took me a while to decided what to write on the page, because the family still have so many questions."

“It’s a tragic event that has deeply affected our community and anything to help raise funds for Nathan’s funeral is greatly appreciated."

Any funds left over will be donated to Lowland Search & Rescue team who worked tirelessly to find Nathan, alongside the police and  
fire service.  

If you would like to donate to this cause visit:- www://gofund.me/0399e6b4

Most Read

  1. 1 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera
  3. 3 Hot air balloon 'makes surprise appearance' at primary school
  1. 4 Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire
  2. 5 Colourful benches have been placed in St Neots
  3. 6 A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell
  4. 7 St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move
  5. 8 MP warns EWR rail bosses of 'significant impact' of project
  6. 9 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
  7. 10 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing to trace missing man Nathan Cowell

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aiden Long, 20, and John Stanley, 21, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus