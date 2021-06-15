A fund has been set up in memory of Nathan Cowell
Friends and family have set up a fundraising page to raise money for Nathan, 29, from Huntingdon. The body of the 29-year-old was discovered near Hartford on June 10.
Nathan was reported missing on June 6 after he failed to turn up for work and return home and an appeal was launched to find him. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a case has been passed to the coroner.
Richard Fitzgerald, a family friend, has set up a Go Fund Me page in memory of Nathan.
Richard said: “My close friend Geoffrey, who is Nathan’s brother, has helped to look after his family. I wanted to set this page to help the family, after they have received this devastating news about Nathan."
The fundraising page has already exceeded its target of £3,500 and has raised more than £4,000 so far.
Richard said: “I am so overwhelmed already by the response we have received, it took me a while to decided what to write on the page, because the family still have so many questions."
“It’s a tragic event that has deeply affected our community and anything to help raise funds for Nathan’s funeral is greatly appreciated."
Any funds left over will be donated to Lowland Search & Rescue team who worked tirelessly to find Nathan, alongside the police and
fire service.
If you would like to donate to this cause visit:- www://gofund.me/0399e6b4
