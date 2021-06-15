Published: 6:00 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 6:41 PM June 15, 2021

Friends and family have set up a fundraising page to raise money for Nathan, 29, from Huntingdon. The body of the 29-year-old was discovered near Hartford on June 10.

Nathan was reported missing on June 6 after he failed to turn up for work and return home and an appeal was launched to find him. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a case has been passed to the coroner.

A Go-Fund me page has been set up for Nathan, who police believe they have discovered of a body in Hartford. - Credit: Richard Fitzgerald

Richard Fitzgerald, a family friend, has set up a Go Fund Me page in memory of Nathan.

Richard said: “My close friend Geoffrey, who is Nathan’s brother, has helped to look after his family. I wanted to set this page to help the family, after they have received this devastating news about Nathan."

The fundraising page has already exceeded its target of £3,500 and has raised more than £4,000 so far.

Richard said: “I am so overwhelmed already by the response we have received, it took me a while to decided what to write on the page, because the family still have so many questions."

“It’s a tragic event that has deeply affected our community and anything to help raise funds for Nathan’s funeral is greatly appreciated."

Any funds left over will be donated to Lowland Search & Rescue team who worked tirelessly to find Nathan, alongside the police and

fire service.

If you would like to donate to this cause visit:- www://gofund.me/0399e6b4