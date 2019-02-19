The family of a woman who died in a collision on the B1040 near Pondersbridge on Monday have paid tribute to her.

Glenis Hughes, 76, of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys, was driving on Ramsey Road between Pondersbridge and Whittlesey at about 11.40am in her silver Honda HR-V when it was involved in a collision with a white Nissan X-Trail.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old woman from Whittlesey, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Glenis’s family said: “Glenis was a loving wife, sister, nanny, great grandma and friend who was tragically taken from us. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”