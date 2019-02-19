Glenis Hughes, 76, of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys, was driving on Ramsey Road between Pondersbridge and Whittlesey at about 11.40am in her silver Honda HR-V when it was involved in a collision with a white Nissan X-Trail.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old woman from Whittlesey, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Glenis’s family said: “Glenis was a loving wife, sister, nanny, great grandma and friend who was tragically taken from us. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”