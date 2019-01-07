Gladman Developments applied to Huntingdonshire District Council in August last year for permission to build 210 houses in Ramsey Road.

The outline application also sought permission to include a public open space, a shop and residential car parking.

Residents in Warboys were quick to object to the application, however, over fears the village will be unable to cope with more new homes.

In consultation with Huntingdonshire District Council, a resident of Jubilee Avenue said: “We are concerned about the number of increased vehicles that the A141 already struggles to cope with.

“At present, there are a number of large HGVs that thunder past Ramsey Road and Jubilee Avenue, which cause a lot of noise disturbance and even physically shake my house.

“Cars can often be seen speeding past and even overtaking before the speed limit change, which is dangerous to pedestrians and other road users.

“We feel that the proposed slip road does not do enough to help ease this and there is no mention of speed reducing measures nor the possibility of moving the speed limit change to further out of the village.”

Ramsey Town Council, Bury Parish Council, and Wistow Parish Council.

Warboys Parish Council told the district council: If the application were to be approved, the increase in the number of dwellings would represent a 39 per cent increase in the size of the village and an additional 1,560 people compared to the census position.

“Moreover, if approved, it is probable that this would be followed by an application for phase two and a further 290 dwellings. This would represent an increase of 57 per cent in the number of dwellings or 2,271 people compared to the census position.

“Development of this magnitude would overload the village infrastructure which is already struggling to accommodate the development currently taking place.”

Gladman Developments said the plan would “provide an area for employment and a site for a local store to serve new and existing residents and to complement the existing facilities within Warboys. The local store will provide suitable car parking spaces and space for deliveries.”

However, the district council’s head of development, Andy Moffat, confirmed in a letter to Gladman on December 18 that the application was being treated as withdrawn.