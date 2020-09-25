NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
- Credit: Archant
Notice is given that I, Jan Christian Lindsay, have on the 15th September 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Ginstrumental Ltd – Suite 7, Manor Mews, St Ives, PE27 5UW for the off-licence sale of Bespoke Gins & Spirits between the hours of 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday; 9:00am – 6:00pm Tuesday to Friday; 10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday’s, and 10:00am – 4:00pm Sunday’s.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
Notice is given that I, Jan Christian Lindsay, have on the 15th September 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Ginstrumental Ltd – Suite 7, Manor Mews, St Ives, PE27 5UW for the off-licence sale of Bespoke Gins & Spirits between the hours of 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday; 9:00am – 6:00pm Tuesday to Friday; 10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday’s, and 10:00am – 4:00pm Sunday’s.
Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:
Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN
You may also want to watch:
Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 13th October 2020.
Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.
Most Read
- 1 Covid cases spike in people under 60 in Huntingdonshire
- 2 St Ives couple left devastated after house completely floods two days before Christmas Day
- 3 Plans to convert former mortuary in Huntingdon are refused
- 4 Eighty-four arrests - and speeding driver at 120mph - during police crime crackdown
- 5 Photos show the extent of flooding across Huntingdonshire
- 6 'Brilliant news' as St Neots wins multi-million-pound investment for town
- 7 Fly tippers fined after 70 reports of rubbish dumped in December
- 8 Flooding is 'final act in year of tragedy' as district is underwater for Christmas
- 9 Warnings after widespread flooding in Huntingdonshire
- 10 Hospital trust reflect on ‘extremely busy year’ with Covid-19 ahead of 2021
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000