Published: 2:49 PM September 25, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is given that I, Jan Christian Lindsay, have on the 15th September 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Ginstrumental Ltd – Suite 7, Manor Mews, St Ives, PE27 5UW for the off-licence sale of Bespoke Gins & Spirits between the hours of 10:00am – 6:00pm Monday; 9:00am – 6:00pm Tuesday to Friday; 10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday’s, and 10:00am – 4:00pm Sunday’s.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 13th October 2020.

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000