Andy Gilbert alongside Cllr Barry Chapman. Picture: ARCHANT Andy Gilbert alongside Cllr Barry Chapman. Picture: ARCHANT

Gilberts Family Butchers officially welcomed customers to its new shop in New Street on May 2, alongside mayor, Councillor Barry Chapman.

The owners, husband and wife team Andrea and Andy Gilbert, are already well established with their other shop in The Highway, Great Staughton, but decided to open a second butcher's shop in a bid to encourage people to support independent businesses.

Friends, family members and customers all joined the family at the grand opening, where the mayor cut the ribbon and officially opened the store.

Mrs Gilbert said: "When we realised that this shop was up for sale, we knew we wanted to go for it. It's great where we are now, but we wanted to move into the town and thought it was the perfect opportunity. We only decided to move into the shop in January so we have been very busy, but we really hope that it will be worth it and that people will visit the town."

So far the shop has had a lot of positive feedback, with Gilberts Family Butchers Facebook page has reached 950 likes since the announcement.

Cllr Chapman said: "This is a positive move for St Neots. It's very important that we support shops like this, especially independent ones. I am hoping it will encourage more people to visit the town."

To find out more visit: Gilberts Family Butchers on Facebook.