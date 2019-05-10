Gilberts Family Butchers officially welcomed customers to its new shop in New Street on May 2, alongside mayor, Councillor Barry Chapman.The owners, husband and wife team Andrea and Andy Gilbert, are already well established with their other shop in The Highway, Great Staughton, but decided to open a second butcher's shop in a bid to encourage people to support independent businesses. Friends, family members and customers all joined the family at the grand opening, where the mayor cut the ribbon and officially opened the store. Mrs Gilbert said: