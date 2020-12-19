Published: 10:00 AM December 19, 2020

Money and gifts have been donated to a children’s home in Huntingdon by members of the public in Hilton.

Children at Action for Children’s centre, Woodland Lodge, in Huntingdon, will be able to enjoy opening Christmas presents, on Christmas Day.

Hilton's annual ecumenical gift service had to be cancelled this year but organiser, Jan Whatley from Hilton Methodist Church encouraged people to donate gifts for the charity.

Jan said: “I had had a bumper collection of gifts this year and I am very grateful to everyone who had donated gifts so that the children could celebrate Christmas.”

Another organiser, Heather Woods also from Hilton Methodist Church, helped to raise £770 for the charity, despite the Hilton’s annual house-to-house collection in aid of Action For Children being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

The village raised the huge sum of money through donation and Heather wants to thank donors for their generosity.

In addition, Hilton have been holding virtual coffee mornings, held on Zoom and they managed to raise £320 for EACH.

They wanted to ensure that the charity does not lose out on the donations they would normally have received from the coffee mornings.

Hilton’s monthly coffee morning which had been held in the Methodist Schoolroom was another event that had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.