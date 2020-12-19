Gifts and money donated to Children’s Home in Huntingdon
- Credit: Malcolm Lynn
Money and gifts have been donated to a children’s home in Huntingdon by members of the public in Hilton.
Children at Action for Children’s centre, Woodland Lodge, in Huntingdon, will be able to enjoy opening Christmas presents, on Christmas Day.
Hilton's annual ecumenical gift service had to be cancelled this year but organiser, Jan Whatley from Hilton Methodist Church encouraged people to donate gifts for the charity.
Jan said: “I had had a bumper collection of gifts this year and I am very grateful to everyone who had donated gifts so that the children could celebrate Christmas.”
Another organiser, Heather Woods also from Hilton Methodist Church, helped to raise £770 for the charity, despite the Hilton’s annual house-to-house collection in aid of Action For Children being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
The village raised the huge sum of money through donation and Heather wants to thank donors for their generosity.
In addition, Hilton have been holding virtual coffee mornings, held on Zoom and they managed to raise £320 for EACH.
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
- 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 9 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
- 10 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
They wanted to ensure that the charity does not lose out on the donations they would normally have received from the coffee mornings.
Hilton’s monthly coffee morning which had been held in the Methodist Schoolroom was another event that had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.