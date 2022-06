A giant tea party has been held in the Hemingfords to celebrate the jubilee. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have kicked off in style in Hemingford with a giant tea party for local residents.

The event was held at the Hemingford pavilion and there was also a sing-along in Tish Peek’s garden with the Hemingfords Ladies Choir.

The Hemingfords Ladies Choir sang in Tish Peek's garden. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOT

The residents had a great time and a giant red velvet cake, cut by Joyce Taylor age 93, was baked by Adam at Hemingford Bakes.

Joyce Taylor age 93, cut the cake which was baked by Adam at Hemingford Bakes. - Credit: RIVA ELLIOTT