Historic hotel opens doors after lockdown transformation
- Credit: JAMES MCDONALD
The much-loved George Hotel in Buckden has reopened its doors after undergoing a dramatic transformation during lockdown.
The historic Cambridgeshire venue, which boasts ‘contemporary luxury inspired by a time gone by’ has been completely renovated by its new owners.
And in a boost for local jobs, the entire team has been kept on.
Operations manager Amanda Wright said: “Having worked at The George for the past 14 years, I'm delighted to see new life breathed into this much-loved business.
“The whole team has been working hard on some exciting new offerings for our guests.
“We want everyone to enjoy a little bit of luxury after such a tough time."
Featuring a restaurant, orangery, bar, and lounge, the Cambridgeshire venue has been a coaching house since Georgian times. The building is Grade II Listed and a former 18th Century coaching Inn. Historical records show that highwayman Dick Turpin stayed at the venue.
Most Read
- 1 Hospitals temporarily reintroduce restrictions for visitors
- 2 'People are angry' - hundreds protest outside Camp Beagle
- 3 Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter
- 4 AN APOLOGY: The Gables in Chatteris
- 5 Strictly's Anton and Giovanni dazzle in sensational return to live theatre
- 6 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 7 Plea for caution as Covid-19 rates rise
- 8 Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement
- 9 Day of action at Camp Beagle as protesters demand release of puppies
- 10 Maddy's epic Channel swim will be 'powered by plants'