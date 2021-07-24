Published: 10:00 AM July 24, 2021

Photos show the refurbishment at the George Hotel in Buckden. - Credit: JAMES MCDONALD

The much-loved George Hotel in Buckden has reopened its doors after undergoing a dramatic transformation during lockdown.

The historic Cambridgeshire venue, which boasts ‘contemporary luxury inspired by a time gone by’ has been completely renovated by its new owners.

And in a boost for local jobs, the entire team has been kept on.

Operations manager Amanda Wright said: “Having worked at The George for the past 14 years, I'm delighted to see new life breathed into this much-loved business.

“The whole team has been working hard on some exciting new offerings for our guests.

“We want everyone to enjoy a little bit of luxury after such a tough time."

Featuring a restaurant, orangery, bar, and lounge, the Cambridgeshire venue has been a coaching house since Georgian times. The building is Grade II Listed and a former 18th Century coaching Inn. Historical records show that highwayman Dick Turpin stayed at the venue.



