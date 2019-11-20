Dr Chan Abraham, from Daybreak Ministries, is co-ordinating and chairing the event on behalf of the group Churches Together.

Dr Abraham said: "This general election is perhaps the most significant of any we have had and it is vital that local people are well-informed on what Huntingdon's candidates for our member of parliament have to say about what our citizens believe is important."

Dr Abraham added: "I would encourage everyone to be thinking about what they believe is important, and to send questions or comments into me via the Hunts Post if they cannot attend, or don't want to speak in a public meeting."

E-mail questions to editor@huntspost.co.uk.