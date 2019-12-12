The election, which is being held today, with voters being able to go to their local polling station from 7am until 10pm this evening.

The votes for the constituency will be counted overnight with Hunts Post reporter, Katie Ridley, attending the count.

Alongside the general election, people in Alconbury will be able to decide who they want as their new district councillor for the ward.

This count is also expected to be counted overnight.

It is estimated that the Huntingdon general election results will be announced at around 2am. The results for the North West Cambridgeshire constituency are estimated to be announced at 3am.

General election candidates for Huntingdon are:

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative), Samuel Sweek (Labour), Mark Argent (Lib Dem), Daniel Laycock (Green), Paul Bullen (Independent) and Tom Varghese (Independent).

The Huntingdon constituency covers; Alconbury and The Stukeleys, Brampton, Buckden, Fenstanton, Godmanchester, Gransden and The Offords, Huntingdon East, Huntingdon North, Huntingdon West, Kimbolton and Staughton, Little Paxton, St Ives East, St Ives South, St Ives West, St Neots Eaton Ford, St Neots Eaton Socon, St Neots Eynesbury, St Neots Priory Park, and The Hemingfords.

General election candidates for North West Cambridgeshire are:

Shailesh Vara (Conservative), Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach (Labour), Bridget Smith (Lib Dem) and Nicola Day (Green).

The North West Cambridgeshire constituency covers: Earith, Ellington, Elton and Folksworth, Ramsey, Sawtry, Somersham, Stilton, Upwood and the Raveleys, Warboys and Bury, and Yaxley and Farcet, and the City of Peterborough wards of Barnack, Fletton, Glinton and Wittering, Northborough, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Orton with Hampton, Stanground Central, and Stanground East.

The Hunts Post team will be bringing you live results throughout the evening.