St Ivo student celebrating GCSE results. St Ivo student celebrating GCSE results.

But their hard work in the run up to lockdown hasn’t been for nothing. Following the Government’s announcement on Monday (August 17), the grades that centres submitted for each student have now been awarded.

Staff and teachers at Cottenham Village College, St Ivo Academy, Ernulf Academy, Longsands Academy and The Centre School have worked extremely hard to make sure that the grading for every student is fair and allows these students to go onto further education, employment or training – whatever is the best option for them.

This year the following Cambridgeshire students did particularly well and will go on to pursue a number of exciting post-16 paths.

St Ivo Academy:

Pupil at Ernulf Academy in St Neots celebrating. Pupil at Ernulf Academy in St Neots celebrating.

Lucy O’Brien has been awarded six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. Lucy’s academic success is remarkable given the time she also invests in sport, playing football at a very high level having recently represented England in international matches. Lucy is returning to St Ivo sixth form next year, as well as taking up a place at Ipswich Town Football Club.

Max Cantrell achieved eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

Sasha Brown, with six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

Two students have been accepted to prestigious performing arts schools. Jack Shirley achieved five Grade 6s, has been accepted to Laine Theatre Arts. Nadine McMahon, whose achievements this summer include two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s, goes on to Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts. Both students have appeared on X-Factor in the past.

Students at Longsands Academy celebrated after receving their GCSE results. Students at Longsands Academy celebrated after receving their GCSE results.

Sam Griffin, principal of St Ivo Academy said: “We are delighted to see so many students go on to bright futures today. Although these Year 11s have missed out on so much over the last five months we hope they can now move forward on their chosen pathways. We look forward to seeing many of them back at St Ivo in September to start their next chapter at our sixth form.”

Ernulf Academy:

Nell Trendell-Carr achieved Grade 9s across all her subjects. She has successfully secured a place at Hills Road Sixth Form College.

Longsands Academy students celebrated GCSE results on August 20. Longsands Academy students celebrated GCSE results on August 20.

Harvey Flain has worked tremendously hard throughout his GCSE courses and as result, he is the most improved Year 11 pupil. He will go on to study at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots.

Ben Adams has made significant progress throughout Year 11 and he has achieved grades above his targets. He will now go on to study at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots.

Avin Bissoo, principal of Ernulf Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said:

“I am exceptionally proud of all the pupils and the results that they have achieved today. The pupils’ outcomes are a testament to their diligent and resilient approach to their studies and the tireless work that our teachers and support staff have completed to ensure the very best outcomes. We would like to wish all our pupils the very best of luck with the next stage of their education.”

Longsands Academy:

Emily Stevens, Ava Milne, Maciej Mirzejewski and Mohamed Hali all achieved outstanding results. Emily and Ava both achieved Grade 9s across all their subjects.

Emily will continue to study English literature, history, maths and further maths at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots.

Ava will study chemistry, biology, maths and further maths at Hills Road Sixth Form College and hopes to study medicine in the future.

Maciej achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s. He will continue his studies in chemistry, physics, maths and further maths at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots.

Mohamed achieved two Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and two Grade 7s and will also study at Hills Road Sixth Form College next year.

Neil Owen, principal of Longsands Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “I congratulate all Longsands students on their achievements today and thank our parents and carers for the considerable part which they have played in supporting such success over the past five years. I applaud the Academy’s teaching and support staff whose expertise and commitment has helped make these successful outcomes possible. These results achieved today will permit our young people to gain entry to their chosen pathways on the next stage of their education and I wish them continued successes in their future endeavours.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our Cambridgeshire students, many of whom have achieved some outstanding grades and secured prestigious post-16 opportunities.

“Everyone at Astrea is proud of Cottenham Village College, St Ivo Academy, Ernulf Academy, Longsands Academy and The Centre School – particularly so given the unprecedented circumstances the staff and students have faced over recent months.

“At Astrea we are determined to give our students an academic, inclusive education, as part of a culture focused on high performance. It is clear from today’s results that our Cambridgeshire schools are all making that vision a reality for families locally.”