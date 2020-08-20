GCSE results for Kimbolton School pupils GCSE results for Kimbolton School pupils

For most of them it was their first time in the school grounds since March and they reflected on how they had spent the last five months. Ishan Sarkar has learned the guitar, taught himself magic tricks and completed a blog, which was published in the Hunts Post.

Like almost all of his year group, Ishan has also engaged with the Kimbolton HeadStart programme, a series of pre-A-Level courses based around reading, research and mini-projects that were designed to provide a grounding in A-Level skills and techniques, without encroaching on the exam syllabuses.

“It was quite fun,” Ishan commented, “and it gave me an insight into what A-Levels and the sixth form are going to be like. I’m really looking forward to it now and will be studying maths, further maths, biology and chemistry as I would like to read medicine.”

Charlotte Tully took HeadStart courses in maths, chemistry and economics, alongside helping at her mother’s school while it was supporting keyworker children.

“The HeadStart has help confirm my A-Level choices though I’m really looking forward to learning alongside others again.”

“I have missed the other boarders so much,” said CeCe Bennett.

“We’re a close-knit group, all one family really, and I’m excited to see them again next month. I must admit that I wasn’t so keen to undertake the HeadStart programme but once I got into it, the research tasks were really interesting.”

Her father, Alex, observed, “It made her get up, gave her something to do and gave her a sense of purpose. Thank you to the staff for providing it.”

Chris Bowland remarked, “I’m now looking forward to delving deeper into biology, chemistry and politics, my A-Level choices. I’ve missed everything: the school atmosphere, my friends, the working environment. It’ll be good to get back into the natural rhythm of school life.”

Headteacher Jonathan Belbin said: “It was good to hear a buzz about the school grounds once more and to see our pupils’ delight at their excellent results. After enduring such an unsettling time under lockdown, they are clearly now more than ready to return. We are busy planning for what will be a rather different, but, hopefully, just as exciting and stimulating school year ahead.”