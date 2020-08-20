Headteacher Simon Parsons said: “We could not be prouder of what our students have achieved this year and how hard they have worked throughout their studies.

“Their results demonstrate their academic excellence over the past five years which would not have been possible without the dedication of our team of inspiring and motivational staff who have supported every student throughout their time at the Academy.

“The combination of outstanding teaching, learning and pastoral care has ensured future success for all Year 11 students”.

“This academic year we moved into our brand new three-storey building, providing new facilities for the students to achieve and pursue excellence in their studies. I wish all students the greatest success post-16, many of whom are continuing their studies at SVA Sixth Form.”

Due to exam cancellations as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, results were based on Centre-Assessed Grades this year. These ‘Centre Assessed Grades’ were submitted by the school to the exam boards at the end of May.

Teachers and school leaders were asked to recommend the grade they felt each student would have been most likely to achieve in each subject had they been able to sit the exam this summer.

The school says particular successes include those of Felicity Coles, whose hard work and dedication was reflected in outstanding results which included grade 9s for English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, French, and physical education. Milly Smith excelled and her results included grade 9s in fine art, English literature, history, biology and chemistry.

Many other students excelled and the following students in particular averaged grade 8 across all their subjects; Ben Hollingdale, Olivia Baxter, Rebecca Lane, Eleanor Maryniak, Kiera Colella-Woodbridge, Ellie Unwin, Melina Batty and Jessica Matthews.