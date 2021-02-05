Published: 10:00 AM February 5, 2021

A gardener has offered to support to vulnerable residents in the community.

Bradley Purdy is a volunteer on the Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team and has offered to undertake some gardening work, for vulnerable members of the community free of charge.

For those under the groups referral service who are shielding or on low-income benefits, Bradley has offered to undertake garden maintenance such as grass cutting, hedge trimming, weeding and planting for free.

Bradley said: “I wanted to help people in my local community through these hard times and help them have a nice outdoor space.

The group's founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “We are pleased to have such a kind hearted volunteer on our team, Bradley worked with the Ground Works East Team at the Coneygear Centre and at Hinchingbrooke Country Park and is now giving back to the community which is fantastic.”

How to get in touch: If you are applying for free support, email: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com to be referred for this service.



