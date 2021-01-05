Hunts decking company transforms garden of St Ives' glitter lady Kate
A Huntingdon-based decking company transformed the garden of St Ives “glitter lady” Kate Pistilli to turn “dream into reality”.
Composite Decking Lifestyles revamped Kate’s garden for free and managed to rally together other local businesses to help and supply materials.
It comes as Kate has raised thousands of pounds for charity after being diagnosed with breast cancer while eight months pregnant.
The 33-year-old dazzled as she covered herself in glitter and walked through St Ives town centre last summer in aid of charity.
Composite Decking Lifestyles’ owner Carl Boreham was keen to help when he heard Kate wanted a new garden – even installing an impressive hot tub and new decking area.
In a Facebook post, Kate said: “Unbeknown to us, Carl was aware of my cancer and it’s unwanted visit into our household.
“We didn’t know that he was rallying the troops and many people offered their materials and services as a good will gesture to support us during this difficult time.
“Our garden looks amazing; we are so pleased.
"What was just a dream has become a reality that we can enjoy with friends and family.
"We are so touched by everyone’s generosity and kind gestures.”