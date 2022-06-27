Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Garden railway raises money for 3 Pillars

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:43 AM June 27, 2022
David Page with one of the miniature trains at the fund-raising event.

David Page with one of the miniature trains at the fund-raising event. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

A garden railway was set up in St Neots at the weekend to raise money for the 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity.

The miniature railway event took place in Boardman Close, in Little Paxton, on Sunday and managed to raise £555 for the 3 Pillars.

The railway was built by the late David Keatley in his garden and garage and is now maintained by Ivan Page who is married to David's daughter, Sue.

Sue Page (centre) with son David on the left and husband Ivan on the right at the event in Little Paxton.

Sue Page (centre) with son David on the left and husband Ivan on the right at the event in Little Paxton. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

David was an engineer and an electrician who started the railway in 1989 on his retirement. When David died in 2011, Ivan took up the project.

 Ivan is assisted by his son David Page (grandson of David Keatley) who he was named after.

Visitors were able to see Thomas the Tank Engine. Both Sue and Ivan regularly volunteer with the 3 Pillars.



