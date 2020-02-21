Hallmark is a nationally recognised quality standard scheme for village halls and community facilities.

Cambridgeshire ACRE runs the scheme throughout the county and have made the announcement. The visitors who carried out the accreditation inspection were impressed with the trustee's commitment and drive to continue to

improve the facility.

Gamlingay Eco Hub is one of the greenest facilities in the county and over the years past and present trustees have spent considerable time and energy improving and extending the facility into the ecofriendly, modern venue we see today. The Eco Hub is well used by the community and the presentation of the Hallmark 1 certificate took place at one of the regular community coffee

mornings.

Other regular activities include various fitness classes, knit and natter, youth café, and carpet bowls, a full list of 'what's on' can be found on their website http://www.gamlingayecohub.org.uk/whatson/

The benefits of the Hallmark scheme for village halls includes formal recognition that the community facility has embedded good practice and procedures, giving residents and hirers confidence that their

valuable community venue is being well managed and run by the trustees. There are three levels to the Hallmark scheme and it is hoped the trustees of Gamlingay Eco Hub will soon go on to achieve the next two levels.