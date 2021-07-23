News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

AN APOLOGY: The Gables in Chatteris

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:05 PM July 23, 2021   
An apology for The Gables care home in Chatteris.

An apology for The Gables care home in Chatteris. - Credit: ARCHANT

 In an article published on The Hunts Post, The Cambs Times, The Wisbech Standard and the Ely Standard websites today (July 23) we mistakenly said The Gables care home in Chatteris had the second worst death rate for residents from Covid-19 in Cambridgeshire. In fact, the figures used in the article related to The Gables Care Home in Eastrea, Whittlesey, not The Gables, Chatteris. We're sorry for the error and apologise to staff, residents and families at The Gables for any upset the confusion caused. Debbie DaviesEditor, The Hunts Post 

Chatteris News

