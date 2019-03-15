Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

G&P Transport Solution Ltd of 5 Jupiter Avenue, Cardea, England, PE2 8GQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at the operating centre at d, PE2 8GQ is applying for a licence to use Unit 3030, Northgate, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon, PE28 4WX.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at The Licensing Traffic Area Office, Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.