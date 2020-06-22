The figures are looking at people and businesses in the parliamentary constituency of Huntingdon who have been helped by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which issues Government grants covering 80 per cent of people’s wages, up to £2,500 a month.

There are also 3,600 self-employed people who are said to be benefitting from £11.6million of support.

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly says the furlough and self-employment schemes have been a “lifeline for millions of people and businesses” across the UK.

Mr Djanogly said: “This is a hugely challenging time for people and businesses, and the Government’s schemes have helped to protect the livelihoods of thousands of people in Huntingdonshire.

“This country has a world-leading economic response to coronavirus. And as we move through the second stage of our roadmap to recovery, we are determined to kick-start the engine of our economy while continuing to provide flexible support to those who need it.”

Across the East of England, 709,600 people have been supported through the furlough scheme; 247,000 self-employed people are receiving grants worth £780million from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.

The furlough scheme was designed to support businesses to retain staff and prevent mass redundancies.

From August, companies will have to start paying some of the cost and the scheme will be closed in October.

John Bridge, chairman of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, has said that while the furlough scheme has supported millions of people, he had concerns about the scheme being tapered down and closed to new applicants at the end of June.

“I believe that although the furlough scheme has helped companies preserve millions of jobs through lockdown, many firms still face significant uncertainty ahead.

“On that basis, closing the scheme to new applicants at the end of June feels premature and risks undermining some of the work already done to preserve businesses and jobs. Over the coming months, Government will need to be open to providing new and additional support for businesses and staff who are unable to get back to work for an extended period, especially in sectors of the economy facing reduced capacity or demand due to ongoing restrictions.”