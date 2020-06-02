The unique designs by Don’t Panic Promotions see all profits go to their community NHS fund to support those serving on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

It comes after Rob Bradshaw (known as Rob DJ) came up with the idea to hold weekly virtual bingo sessions.

He had even braved the shave to raise more money.

The merchandise is designed using the names of everyone who has supported the sessions so far.

Jordan Mason, company owner, said £200 had been raised in one week.

It goes towards the £2000 already raised for the NHS following the virtual bingo sessions.

So far the money has bought a bespoke bench which will be installed at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Visit Don’t Panic Promotions on Facebook to check out the merchandise or for online bingo sessions.