Richard Forway, known as Dick, was renowned in the town for his annual Christmas lights displays, which he organised with his wife June at their Hill Rise home, for many years.

The displays regularly attracted hundreds of people to the area and were enjoyed up until 2015, when the couple decided to retire. Over the years, the couple raised about £10,000 for good causes through the displays.

Mr Forway, who served as deputy mayor of the town in 2007, died on December 19, aged 92.

A large congregation said farewell to Mr Forway at a service held on January 14. The funeral was attended by local dignitaries, which included the mayor of St Ives, Councillor Tim Drye, relations from as far afield as Cornwall and Scotland, and friends from the area.

Also present were members of the St Ives Rotary and the Inner Wheel clubs.

Readings were given by Michael Williamson, a family friend, a poem read by Luke Wilson, grandson, and a tribute given by Dean Forway, his son. Donations were made to Cancer Research, raising £388.00.

The family said: “He will be sadly missed along with the Christmas lights he so brightly decorated his house with for the festive period. The family would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all who attended, sent sympathy cards and gave a donation.”

Mr Forway celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary in 2017, having met his wife in 1955, in Falmouth, Cornwall.

The couple were wed on July 29, 1957, at Falmouth Register Office.

The pair moved to Cambridgeshire in 1962 and later to St Ives and had four children – Tracey, Dean, Lindsey and Joanne.

Mr Forway was also involved in amateur dramatics with the St Ives Music and Drama Society, served on St Ives Town Council and was elected deputy mayor in 2007.