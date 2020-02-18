A fundraising page has been set up in memory of a well-loved St Neots grandfather who was found in the River Thames last month.

Gary Sturgess , known as "Gaz" went into the River Thames in Shepperton on January 19 at 10.42pm. His body was found 20 days later.

A fundraising page has now been set up to help raise money for the 60 year-old grandfather to give him " the funeral and memorial he is so well deserved".

The page, which has been set up by a Alexsa Nightingale a friend of Gary's, has already collected donations of more than £700 since it was started two days ago.

The page says: "Nobody is ready for what the next stage is emotionally, nor financially, and all I want to do, and I'm sure all of his friends and family want also, is for Gaz's family to focus on being strong and focus on these next steps ahead not having to worry about any expenses that come with this tough time.

"Gaz was an avid lover of life, his friends and his family. A compassionate friend to animals, believer in all, he loved the earth. Gaz took the time to know ones story, and told many of his own stories, a true warrior, he worshiped the ground of everyone he met, and forgave at times when no else would have. A true Gentleman. But hilarious too! He was so much fun to be around, always making and creating his own inventions.

"Gaz never met a person he wasn't willing to help, a sleeve he wasn't willing to roll up, and a mile he wasn't willing to walk for someone. He has been there for so many of us when our own lives have fallen apart."

Teams from , Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, Specialist Group International , and Surrey Search and Rescue as well as a police helicopter, were seen in the are using sonar equipment to locate Mr Sturgess.

A statement released by his family on January 21 said :"Gary was a conscientious and magnanimous man who people couldn't help but feel inspired by.

"He was an avid animal lover who would continue to fight for animal rights as well as being a dedicated vegan.

"Gary was living his dream, being on the river being close to nature and everything that he loved. He was on his journey from Surrey to get his beloved boat back to St Neots on Saturday.

"Gary was a father to four children and two grandchildren who will miss him deeply."

To donate to the fundraising page visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-memorial-costs-for-gary-sturges