There was lots of home-made cake at the fundraising event in Yelling on Sunday. - Credit: SANCHIA ASCROFT

A coffee, clothes and cake sale held in the village of Yelling on Saturday raised almost £3,000 for two charities.

The event, held at the Thatched Barn, had a huge array of second-hand clothes, accessories and homeware items and the total amount of money raised on the day was £2,7000, which was split between Cancer Research UK and the Yelling Church Flower Festival Fund.

One of the organisers Sanchia Ascroft, said: "It is so expensive to stage a flower festival so to have the funds now in hand we can concentrate on the festival which will take place on the August bank holiday next year."

She added: "Sadly, we are all affected by cancer in some way or another, so we are delighted to be able to support Cancer Research UK. Thanks have to go to the residents and friends of Yelling and other members of the wider community who have donated clothes, cakes and accessories to make the event the success it was.



