Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Yelling clothes and cake sale raises huge sum for two charities

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:30 PM October 19, 2022
There was lots of home-made cake at the fundraising event in Yelling on Sunday.

There was lots of home-made cake at the fundraising event in Yelling on Sunday. - Credit: SANCHIA ASCROFT

A coffee, clothes and cake sale held in the village of Yelling on Saturday raised almost £3,000 for two charities.

The event, held at the Thatched Barn, had a huge array of second-hand clothes, accessories and homeware items and the total amount of money raised on the day was £2,7000, which was split between Cancer Research UK and the Yelling Church Flower Festival Fund.

One of the organisers Sanchia Ascroft, said: "It is so expensive to stage a flower festival so to have the funds now in hand we can concentrate on the festival which will take place on the August bank holiday next year."

She added: "Sadly, we are all affected by cancer in some way or another, so we are delighted to be able to support Cancer Research UK.  Thanks have to go to the residents and friends of Yelling and other members of the wider community who have donated clothes, cakes and accessories to make the event the success it was.


Charity Fundraiser
St Neots News

Don't Miss

A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father and 18-month-old daughter die in A10 collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Alex Beckett of Cambridgeshire County Council

Cambridgeshire County Council

13 areas to install 20mph speed limits in Cambridgeshire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Officers carried out more than 15 dawn raids over eight days across the county as part of Operation Hypernova.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

44 arrested in police's biggest ever drugs operation in Cambridgeshire

Alexander Gilham

person
St Ives held its first repair cafe on October 8 organised by St Ives EcoAction.

‘Splendid effort’ at town’s first repair café

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon