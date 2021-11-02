News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Fundraising walk to remember Mollie

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:47 AM November 2, 2021
Fundraisers walked around Grafham Water to raise money for children with liver disease.

Fundraisers walked around Grafham Water to raise money for children with liver disease. - Credit: MONICA BARTON

A group of fundraisers have handed over more than one thousand pounds to a charity that supports children and young people with liver disease.

Mollie's Walk, which has now become an annual event, is held to remember Mollie Barton, from Hemingford Grey, who passed away on April 29, 2015, aged 20, after being diagnosed with liver disease as a child.

The walk took place at Grafham Water on October 10 and £1,200 was raised for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation, which is the group's highest fundraising total to date.

Mollie would have been  27 on October 18 this year. Her sister Lauren and mum Monica have worked tirelessly to raise funds for the foundation and raise awareness about liver disease and the lack of organs available for transplant. Mollie, who had a rare blood group, died in hospital while she was waiting for an organ to become available.

Lauren has also launched her first poetry book which she wrote during lockdown and dedicated it to Mollie. 

"Through her words and drawings and her own journey from darkness to despair to one of hope and healing, she hopes to inspire, unite and comfort others who have fallen on difficult times, " said Monica.

The book is available on Amazon.




