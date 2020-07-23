Liz Roubinas was "the face of The Hunts Post" for 30 years. Liz Roubinas was "the face of The Hunts Post" for 30 years.

The money will go towards the respiratory unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Charlotte Conroy and her son Teddy raised the amazing amount from the stall outside of their house that was set up during lockdown.

The pair wanted to honour the memory of Liz who passed away aged 66 at Hinchingbrooke recently after having lung cancer.

Charlotte said: “We wanted to do something positive during those difficult times, and also give the people of the village something to do while out on their walks.

“Thanks to donations from people in the village we sold lots of items, from prams and electric guitars to toys and books.

“We have donated the proceeds in memory of our dear friend Liz Roubinas who died at Hinchingbrooke just a few weeks ago. Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

Liz was described as “the face of The Hunts Post” for more than 30 years.

She died of Covid-19 but had been suffering from lung cancer.

Her funeral was at St Bartholmew’s Church, Great Stukeley, on Thursday, June 4.