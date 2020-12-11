Published: 3:48 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:21 AM December 16, 2020

People lay flowers at the scene of a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire, in which a three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl died. A 35-year-old woman and a 46-year-old were also injured in the fire at the three-storey house, which police believe broke out around 7am Thursday morning. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday December 11, 2020. See PA story POLICE Eynesbury. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Nearly £8,000 has been raised for the family whose two children tragically died in a house fire in St Neots - with their mother suffering life-changing injuries.

The two fundraising pages set up by a neighbour and friend today (December 11) have seen more than 300 people donate in recent hours.

An investigation into the fire has concluded the most probable cause was an electrical fault in a first-floor bedroom at the property in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Police say there are “no suspicious circumstances” and a file is in the process of being handed to the coroner.

It has been stressed that the electrical fault was not caused by Christmas lights or decorations.

The first Go Fund Me page, set up by Simona Bagnato Ogbeni says: “As neighbour I thought to help raising money for this family that have lost everything.

“I know that a little help from each of us will make a difference for these unfortunate people.”

While the other page, set up by a “friend of a friend” Angela Russell, reads: “A house fire broke out today leaving a a family in shatters.

“The mum is at hospital with broken bones after having to jump from the window, and devastatingly the two children three and eight years didn’t survive.

“The step dad is also receiving medical help after rushing home to try and gain access to save the children.

“This couple have lost their home and most precious people in their life, please donate and help.”

Soft toys and floral tributes have also been left on a verge near the house.

A message left on one teddy bear said: “We have no words. So heartbroken. Hope you are all in a better place. XXX.”

To donate to the causes visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/buttercup-avenue-house-burnt and https://uk.gofundme.com/f/st-neots-fire-tragedy