Alexander King-Ismail, aged 24, of Bevan Close, died in hospital on September 17 following a collision B1043 between Offord and Godmanchester.

Alexander was driving a red Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a tree at about 10.45pm on September 12. Josh Peterson, 19, from Huntingdon, was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fundraising page has now been set up to help raise money towards a trust fund for his Alexander's three-year-old son, Harvey.

Kirdi Fenna, a close friend, set up the fundraising page in memory of Alexander, who was known as 'Kingy' to his friends.

Kirdi said: "He was a very much loved son, brother, friend and a very proud loving father to his little boy. With permission, I have decided to set up a fund raiser for his family, for support and help through this very difficult time. All donations will go towards a trust fund for his son Harvey.

"He was an amazing friend and an even better dad. He would do anything for Harvey and I know everyone would agree with me.

"Instead of doing flowers for his funeral, his family has asked for people to donate towards the trust fund so that he will have savings for when he is older.

"There's now a huge gap in our friendship group as he's not here. It was such a shock when I found out. He was a brilliant friend who would do anything for you and an even more amazing dad to Harvey."

Friends and family paid tributes to Alexander saying "I'm so sorry and will miss your smiles so much. My love and thoughts go out to the families and friends of those lost."

The fundraising page has set an initial target of £500 for the trust fund.

To find out more, or to donate to the fundraising effort, log on to: www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-alex-kingy-king.