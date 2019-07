A police investigation is ongoing after "a group of youths" were seen accessing the site of the Riverside Miniature, damaging the CCTV camera, and the railway track.

The incident, which is believe to have happened on Monday, has left the track "unusable", with the continued operation of the railway now under threat.

A Just Giving page has been created to help raise £500 to put towards re-building the track and to repair the damage.

The page, set up by Susan King, says: "Our local miniature railway in St Neots needs rebuilding after some rather serious vandalism; I feel that the temporary loss of the miniature railway is a terrible loss to our community."

Some £230 has been raised since the page was created yesterday evening (Thursday).

The mayor of St Neots, Councillor Gordon Thorpe has slammed the vandals calling the railway "an asset to our town".

Cllr Thorpe said: "I am deeply saddened to hear about what has happened to the railway. These criminals have caused damage to a valuable asset to our town. I only hope that the police will find who has done this, and that they will be punished to the full extent.

"I am really upset and incensed as all the volunteers have worked so hard to get this off the ground and I only hope that it can be repaired."

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and no-one has yet been arrested.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating following reports of criminal damage at Riverside Miniature Railway in St Neots on Monday, July 1, at about 6.30pm.

"During the incident a group of youths were seen to access the site and damage a CCTV camera.

"Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting 35/46667/19."

To donate to the page visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susan-king-2?utm_term=pzddwRAwz