National fundraising nomination for St Neots’ mum Claire

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 1:44 PM December 15, 2020
Claire Reece and her son Hugo.

Claire Reece and her son Hugo. - Credit: Archant

St Neots mum Claire Reece has been nominated for a national charity fundraiser award.

The 41-year-old has been shortlisted for ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ at the Sense Awards 2020, following her incredible solo marathon run.

Claire has raised money for Sense, a charity which supports her son Hugo who has complex needs.

To thank the charity for its support, Claire planned to run the London Marathon and raise money for Sense. However, when the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, she decided to take on the marathon challenge anyway, but in her home town.

Setting out on her birthday in October, Claire was cheered on by locals, and the experience had the added benefit of Hugo, who doesn’t like crowds, being able to attend, cheering on his mum, alongside other family, and even joining alongside Claire for a small section of the run.

It gave Claire the motivation on the day to complete the challenge.

Claire raised more £1,900 which will go towards supporting children and adults with complex disabilities.

She said: “I am absolutely blown away at this nomination. This year has been undoubtedly one of our hardest as a family but feeling the achievement in fundraising for Sense has really given me hope, a sense of enjoyment and complete admiration to those I’ve been fundraising for.

“To have been shortlisted is a complete shock. I’m honestly overwhelmed. I did this to help Sense and I’m humbled by this nomination, truly I am.”

Richard Kramer, chief executive of national disability charity Sense, said: “We are delighted to shortlist Claire for this award. She is an amazing fundraiser, dedicated mum to Hugo and a great advocate for Sense. We are grateful for her commitment and support that allows us to carry out our vital work with adults and children who are deaf blind or have complex disabilities.”

The Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them. This is the 17th annual awards, winners will be announced on December 1.

For more information about the Sense Awards visit: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards

