Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021

Crosshall Infants Schoo,l in St Neots has launched a campaign to raise £15,000 to improve its IT provision and fund the cost of 30 laptops.

The school says the pandemic has led to new ways of working for staff and pupils and it would like to upgrade its equipment and introduce new elements as well.

"We would like to build on our IT provision within school, revamp our Computer Suite and ensure that every child has access to a laptop to enhance all relevant areas of the curriculum. The technology we have in school needs to be updated if we are to ensure our children keep pace with the changing and evolving IT world," said Vanessa Parker from the school.

"We have applied for various grants to help our campaign and are looking at internal fundraising events but we would also be very grateful for any offers of support in the local area."



If you own a company or work for a company that would be interested in sponsoring the purchase of one or a number of laptops then contact Vanessa Parker at vparker@crosshallinfant.co.uk








































