News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Fundraising campaign launched for school laptops

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Crosshall Infants School is raising money for new laptops and IT equipment. 

Crosshall Infants School is raising money for new laptops and IT equipment. - Credit: CROSSHALL INFANTS

Crosshall Infants Schoo,l in St Neots has launched a campaign to raise £15,000 to improve its IT provision and fund the cost of 30 laptops. 

The school says the pandemic has led to new ways of working for staff and pupils and it would like to upgrade its equipment and introduce new elements as well.

"We would like to build on our IT provision within school, revamp our Computer Suite and ensure that every child has access to a laptop to enhance all relevant areas of the curriculum. The technology we have in school needs to be updated if we are to ensure our children keep pace with the changing and evolving IT world," said Vanessa Parker from the school.

"We have applied for various grants to help our campaign and are looking at internal fundraising events but we would also be very grateful for any offers of support in the local area."
 
If you own a company or work for a company that would be interested in sponsoring the purchase of one or a number of laptops then contact Vanessa Parker at vparker@crosshallinfant.co.uk
 
 










You may also want to watch:

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots Town Council wants more time to discuss East West Rail plans.

Dismay and concern over plans to build 36-foot railway viaduct

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council

Election shock: Tories lose overall control of Cambridgeshire County...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
soham sports centre

Dr Nik Johnson elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry...

Mother pleads for housing 'electrical checks' after losing children in fire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus