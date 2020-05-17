Rob Bradshaw (known as Rob DJ) from Don’t Panic Promotions, has been holding the weekly sessions on Facebook with musical themes from Abba to Motown and Disney.

The lucky players have even been encouraged with video clips from Chuckle Brother Paul, X Factor contestant Wagner and The Inbetweeners star Jay, James Buckley.

“It’s an amazing cause and a very important one,” James said.

Eighties children’s tv presenter Timmy Mallet has even donated one of his giant pink foam mallets to auction.

So far, the funds raised for the frontline heroes have seen a Covid-19 memorial bench made for Hinchingbrooke by the same company that manufactured one for Captain Tom Moore.

Local companies have also showed their support by donating prizes from pizzas, Sunday roasts and flowers.

Jordan Mason, owner of Don’t Panic Productions, said: “We wanted to give something back to the hospital that they would see and remember.

“The rest of the money we continue to raise might go towards a night out for staff at the hospital or a Christmas party when all this is over.

“The idea for the virtual bingo started off as just being a thing between friends and now there are more than 100 people taking part.

“Everyone has been really supportive and even the celebrities we contacted were happy to get on board – including Rob’s look-a-like Timmy Mallett.”

Don’t Panic Promotions has always been charity focused thanks to their founder Shaun Collins – who sadly passed away at the end of last year.

Jordan and Rob decided to keep up the tradition by exploring how they might set up their own charity later in the year.

“This is something that we want to continue with once lockdown is over and support our local area as much as we can by making Shaun proud,” Jordan added.

To take part in the bingo sessions visit https://www.facebook.com/DontPanicPromotions/

Players can donate from a £1 and games start 5pm on a Sunday.