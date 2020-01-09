A playgroup based in Bury is appealing for help to raise £30,000 in a last-ditched attempt to prevent it from closing.

Bury Playgroup, on Brookfield Way, has been struggling to stay open over the last few years due to the decreasing number of children attending.

In a last attempt to keep the doors open, volunteers on the committee have set up a fundraising page to raise the £30,000 they need to stay open until July 2021.

Susie Crago, secretary on the playgroup's committee, said the attendance rate was the result of a low birth rate in the area, as well as the fact that the playgroup does not provide for children for a full 30-hour week.

Susie, 43, said: "The problem that we have had over the last few years is that the numbers have decreased, meaning that we aren't able to raise the funds that we need.

"I think our main problem is that we cannot offer a 30-hour week, which means that it is difficult for some families.

"Because the money has been decreasing we decided to start up a fundraising page, where hopefully we can raise some money.

"It would be such a shame if we were to have to close. We have been open for 33 years, and have looked after more than six hundred children, so it means a lot to us if we could stay open."

Susie, has three children, eight-year-old Grace and five-year-old Hannah, who have both attended the playgroup and are now pupils at the Bury Primary School.

She hopes her youngest child - one year-old Sarah- will be able to attend the playgroup.

While there are other playgroups nearby, Susie said the location of the current playgroup was perfect as it was close to the primary school.

"It is perfect really. Parents can drop off their younger child here and then go across the road for the others. It works really well."

While the playgroup is looking into a long-term solution, Susie said the £30,000 would help keep the playgroup afloat until next year. She said: "It would just be such a shame to see such a well-loved playgroup close. We are doing everything we can to stay open."

To donate to the fundraising page visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/saveburyplaygroup

Alongside the fundraiser, the playgroup is hosting a jumble sale on March 1.