Every year the Shakespeare at The George (SaTG) uses the profits from its sell-out performances at The George Hotel, Huntingdon, to fund a number of bursaries to further theatre and theatre skills in the region.

This year, SaTG say they will not have the income to allow it to distribute funds to local groups after cancelling its summer production due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their JustGiving campaign is aiming to raise £2,000 so that it can continue to distribute its £1,000 Mo Pearce Bursary as well as the £1,000 it puts aside for supporting individual theatrical development.

“Our ability to support others is a huge part of what the company is all about,” explained Richard Brown, chair of the SaTG Trust.

“In the last three years we have donated £1,000 to three separate local organisations that will help to instil a passion for theatre in scores of young people; Longsands Academy, St Neots, Huntingdon Youth Theatre and Hampton Gardens School, Peterborough.

“We hope that the generosity of our audiences and the local community will enable us to continue to do so in these unprecedented times.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/satgbursaries