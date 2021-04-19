News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Charity 130-mile trek raises over £4,000 after rare diagnosis for Hunts man

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM April 19, 2021   
Charity 130-mile trek by Matt Morey raises over £4k after rare diagnosis for his dad David from Hemingford Grey.

Charity 130-mile trek by Matt Morey raises over £4k after rare diagnosis for his dad David from Hemingford Grey. Matt pictured on a walk with his friends. - Credit: Matt Morey

A charity walk of 130 miles has seen one man raise more than £4,000 after his father was diagnosed with a rare brain condition. 

Matthew Morey, who grew up in Hemingford Grey, was eager to raise awareness of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) after his dad, David, was diagnosed earlier this year. 

Although he now lives in Sheffield, Matthew set himself a challenge of walking the distance it would take to get back home – 130 miles – over one month. 

Matt Morey in 'Walking for Dave' charity trek

Charity 130-mile trek by Matt Morey raises over £4k after rare diagnosis for his dad David from Hemingford Grey. - Credit: Matt Morey

Starting from his birthday on March 16, he has now completed a large chunk of his fundraiser – taking on plenty of scenic routes up north with the help of friends during lockdown. 

Matthew has already raised £4,000 for The PSP Association - who spread awareness of the rare progressive condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing. 

He said: “To finally get an official diagnosis of what my dad has been suffering with was a small lift for our family. 

“It meant that we could seek additional help and support from the right people and associations and one of these is PSPA; the charity I am raising money for. 

“I decided to walk and run the equivalent distance from Sheffield to my home address between March 16 and April 16. 

“Friends of mine will agree that I am not currently the fittest player on the pitch so this will be a good initial challenge for me to complete.” 

When out and about on his challenge, Matthew and his friends have also donned ‘Walking for Dave’ t-shirts to spread the word about the fundraising. 

It is even hoped that David will complete part of the walk with Matthew when he returns home later this month. 

Matthew continued: “I am blessed to have lots of pals who have already agreed to join me on some of my walks and I would love it if more people across the country would get out on a ‘Walk for Dave’ and share their experiences with me or on social media. 

“I know my dad would be eternally grateful for your support.” 

To keep up to date with Matthew’s progress and donate to his cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-morey 

