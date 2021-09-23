Video

Published: 7:42 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM September 23, 2021

Can you help volunteer or donate to Lilly and Ella's Garden Project? - Credit: Family

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help transform the “dangerous” garden of a Huntingdon single mum-of-two who has a little girl with Down Syndrome.

Gemma Wakefield, who is mum to Lilly, 10, and Ella, five, is concerned that every time she lets the girls out to play, they could trip over uneven paving caused by tree roots.

The garden, in Norfolk Road, has tree roots sticking out of the ground from two large trees that overhang from the other side of the fence.

Struggling to know where to turn, Gemma posted on social media which caught the attention of neighbours Terry and Michelle Gauci.

The pair have now launched ‘Lilly and Ella’s Garden Project’ in a bid to attract volunteers and any financial help to hold a "DIY SOS style" community project.

Michelle explained: “Gemma’s garden is unsafe for her girls to play in, which is really concerning as Ella has Down Syndrome. She loves to play outdoors but can be very unsteady on her feet.

“We decided action was needed and not just words, so we visited and had a look at what needed to be done.

“As well as the abandoned sand, she has uneven ground, mainly due to tree roots from two trees that back onto her garden fence. They are clearly causing many structural problems.”

Terry and Michelle are in talks with a local councillor to see what can be done with the trees.

In the meantime, they have already begun to clean up the garden and received a £50 donation from local DJ Rob Bradshaw.

“Once the trees are gone, we will need to level off the garden, then we can lay artificial grass to make it nice and soft and safe under foot,” Michelle said.

"All of the donations towards the project will contribute towards buying tools and materials, such as sand, artificial grass, wood, paint, stones or slabs.

“We have a group of volunteers raring to go to help with all the labour but without the materials it's a non-starter.”

Mum Gemma added: “I’m amazed at what Terry and Michelle are doing and all the support I’ve received so far. I am so grateful.”

Anyone who would like to help out with the project, or donate, can contact Terry and Michelle at: m-gauci@sky.com or visit the fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lilly-ellas-garden-project