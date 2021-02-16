Published: 7:00 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 7:32 AM February 17, 2021

The fundraising challenges are based around the number 21, which was Charlene's shirt number. - Credit: SUE RYDER

Loved-ones and friends of St Ives footballer Charlene Martin are raising funds in her memory.

Charlene Martin was looked after at the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Peterborough, during the final three weeks of her life, in January and February 2020.

Charlene was cared for at the Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. - Credit: SUE RYDER

Charlene, who died from bowel cancer at the age of 34, was dedicated to raising awareness about the condition and regularly blogged as ‘Bowel Cancer Baller’.

Charlene was also a keen fundraiser – and her good friend Faye Jarman, a medical secretary from Brampton, wanted to create a unique charity challenge in her memory.

Inspired by Charlene’s love of football – she played for St Ives Town FC Ladies – Faye came up with the idea of setting challenges based around the number 21, which was the number on the back of Charlene’s shirt.

Friends and family are taking part in the ‘CM21 21 in 21 Challenge’ by carrying out various activities.

Charlene's friend Faye took 21 penalties as part of her fundraising challenge. - Credit: SUE RYDER

Faye is doing 21 star jumps, sit ups and squats, 21 laps of a football pitch, 21 minutes of dancing and a 2.1 mile run, among other challenges, all in the space of 21 days.

Meanwhile, Charlene’s nan, Margaret, braved the cold weather to do a 21km ride on her mobility scooter in her local area – completing the challenge just before it started snowing.

Charlene's nan Margaret braved the cold weather to do a 21km ride on her mobility scooter. - Credit: SUE RYDER

“We are supporting Sue Ryder in memory of Charlene – a wife, mum, daughter, sister, friend, footballer, fundraiser and blogger,” said Faye.

Sue Ryder looked after my friend in the final three weeks of her life. Charlene felt comfortable, supported and safe at the hospice. They do an amazing job."

Maxine Harper-Woods, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “A huge thank you to Faye and everyone involved who is raising vital funds for our hospice in Charlene’s memory. Your support means so much; every pound raised really does make a big difference to making sure our compassionate palliative care and bereavement support can continue. We want to wish you lots of luck with the rest of your inspiring challenge.”

You can support Faye and the ‘CM21 21 in 21 Challenge’ through JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faye-jarman

You can find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at www.sueryder.org/thorpehall



