Published: 9:00 AM August 4, 2021

Just over £6,000 was donated by kind members of the public for Ellamae Coy’s new wheelchair. - Credit: Family

A new specialist wheelchair will improve the lifestyle of an inspirational 10-year-old who has one of the rarest health disorders in the world.

Just over £6,000 was donated by kind members of the public for Ellamae Coy’s new chair after a campaign was launched in February.

The Samuel Pepys School pupil, from St Neots, has a chromosome disorder that has led her to being diagnosed with a range of debilitating conditions.

Her trendy new wheelchair has now been delivered, and Ellamae can feel more supported and comfortable.

Kind members of the public donated to Ellamae Coy’s new wheelchair. - Credit: Family

Her mum, Kat, said: “The money was raised by April which was fantastic, it just took a while to get it all sorted and delivered from the company that the wheelchair was bought through.

“But we now have it and it’s fantastic. So we want to say 'thank you' to everyone who donated.

“Ellamae is thrilled and is sending a big 'thank you' to everyone who has helped her on this journey.”

The fundraising campaign came after Ellamae was near to outgrowing her old wheelchair and it was difficult to lift her in and out of as it was high off the ground.

Hide and seek! Kind members of the public donated to Ellamae Coy’s new wheelchair. - Credit: Family

Her family had contacted the wheelchair service but were told another chair couldn’t be offered and her case was closed at the end of last year.

They decided to set up a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising enough money to fund a specialist chair.

Her mobility is classed as level 3 cerebral palsy.

“It is that rare that there are no other cases in the world that have been recorded as yet,” Kat added.

“Ellamae has a cochlear implant, microcephaly, non-verbal, short stature and has to have daily hormone injections.

“Past surgeries include heart surgery and two lots of bowel malrotation surgery which now means her intestines are reversed.

“This means that it’s difficult to determine how it will affect Ellamae in the future.

“Despite these difficulties she is a very happy, cheeky and determined child.”