The talented youngster was shocked to discover she had leukaemia and would need a blood transfusion and chemotherapy as soon as possible.

She is currently staying in the teenage cancer ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital – but is not permitted visitors due to Covid-19.

Family friend Alison Mccormick, who has seen Sophie progress with her bowling in recent years, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her.

Sophie Purell, 21, was rushed to A&E at Addenbrookes Hospital on Friday (June 12) after feeling unwell at work. She is pictured here with her mentor Alan Blackley who is also her Huntingdon county under 25s manager. Picture: FAMILY Sophie Purell, 21, was rushed to A&E at Addenbrookes Hospital on Friday (June 12) after feeling unwell at work. She is pictured here with her mentor Alan Blackley who is also her Huntingdon county under 25s manager. Picture: FAMILY

“Sophie is a wonderful girl who gives so much and has raised so much money for charity over the years, so we wanted to give her something back,” Alison said.

“We wanted to raise money to buy her a laptop to be able to connect with her friends while staying in hospital.

“We have raised so much so quickly because so many people know and love her.

“It would be amazing to keep going with the fundraising and be able to get her an amazing holiday for when she is recovered.”

Sophie works as a teaching assistant with special needs children but has made her name within the bowling community in recent years.

She plays indoor bowls for Huntingdon Bowls Club and outdoor lawn bowls for St Ives.

In the last year she has reached five finals and won four including the EBF ladies under 25s singles, ladies pairs, ladies triples and under 25 pairs.

Alison continued: “Sophie has trialled at least twice for the England juniors’ indoor team and is on their radar due to being very well known.

“She is such a gentle, sweet girl who is always looking after other people.

“We know how strong she is and has every chance of recovering from this.”

Sophie is now facing intense rounds of chemotherapy over the next six months.

To donate to the fundraising campaign visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-our-shining-star-bowler-sophie?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet