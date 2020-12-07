Friends raise £300 for cancer care unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- Credit: Archant
Two friends raised £300 to help a cancer care unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
Money from bric-a-brac at car boot sales went towards The Woodlands Centre and the work they do in looking after people undergoing treatment for cancer.
Christobel Clarke and her friend were eager to visit the site to pass on their fundraising efforts.
Built specifically for treating cancer and haematology patients – people with cancer of the blood – it caters for adults and older teenagers from Huntingdonshire.
Its services also include various outpatient clinics, transfusions and supportive therapies, such as steroids, as well as complementary therapies, such as acupuncture.
You may also want to watch:
The ribbon was cut at the centre by Prince Charles in January 1998. It cost about £1million, half paid for by Macmillan Cancer Support and half through fundraising. Anyone who is sent there has either been diagnosed with cancer or has undergone tests to find out if any is present.
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 3 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 4 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 5 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 6 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
- 7 Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire
- 8 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 9 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 10 Devastated fire crews ‘fought tirelessly’ to find two children trapped inside St Neots house blaze