Money from bric-a-brac at car boot sales went towards The Woodlands Centre and the work they do in looking after people undergoing treatment for cancer.

Christobel Clarke and her friend were eager to visit the site to pass on their fundraising efforts.

Built specifically for treating cancer and haematology patients – people with cancer of the blood – it caters for adults and older teenagers from Huntingdonshire.

Its services also include various outpatient clinics, transfusions and supportive therapies, such as steroids, as well as complementary therapies, such as acupuncture.

The ribbon was cut at the centre by Prince Charles in January 1998. It cost about £1million, half paid for by Macmillan Cancer Support and half through fundraising. Anyone who is sent there has either been diagnosed with cancer or has undergone tests to find out if any is present.