Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is building a comprehensive bid to Government for a share of the Future High Streets Fund, designed to enable the redevelopment of several strategically chosen areas of St Neots town centre and bring change through multiple different projects to strengthen the economy of St Neots, attracting visitors, residents and businesses, while retaining the features that make it a strong and vibrant market town.

Executive leader of the council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: "St Neots is the perfect example of a town that could benefit from this Government funding scheme, and we are working hard to ensure that the proposals in the business case we produce will meet the needs of existing and future residents of St Neots.

"This bid process highlights our continued programme of investment into St Neots and is a further opportunity for Huntingdonshire District Council to help deliver positive improvements to St Neots' town centre. A successful bid into this competitive process to the Future High Streets Fund will allow us to capitalise on the great work already going on with the town's Master Plan for

Growth and continue to position St Neots as a strong and vibrant market town."

HDC is leading on the bid, with active engagement with local partners and from the St Neots Master Plan Steering Group, to be considered for up to £25 million worth of funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).