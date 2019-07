BID Huntingdon hosted a Fun Day on the town's Market Square. Picture: ARCHANT BID Huntingdon hosted a Fun Day on the town's Market Square. Picture: ARCHANT

Continuous rain failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds of people who enjoyed a funfair, circus skills, face-painting and food and drink stalls on the Market Square.

Sue Wing, from Bid Huntingdon, which organised the event, said: "It was the worst possible weather, but people still came out and enjoyed themselves. It is a shame after all the hot weather we have had in recent days, but plenty of people seemed happy to come along and make the most of it. It won't put us off, we will organise another event next year. Most of the activities were free and others were priced at 50p so it was really good value for money for families. We also hope that lots of people took the opportunity to do some shopping while they were in town and perhaps stop for a coffee and something to eat."

