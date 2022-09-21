Gallery
Fun for all at St Neots Museum's Living History Festival 2022
Members of the St Neots public enjoyed meeting an abundance of colourful characters and blasts from the past at St Neots Museum's Living History Festival 2022.
With the Queen's death the day before, the festival started with a two-minute silence on September 10 and went ahead as planned in "a respectful way".
Full of re-enactments and family fun, many attended the event dressed as figures from the past, spanning almost 2,000 years of history.
The public particularly relished getting their photo taken in the Victorian photo booth, posing in Victorian period costumes as if they were really there.
A post on the St Neots Museum's Twitter page said: "After a sombre beginning paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a two-minute silence, The Living History Festival took place on Saturday, and we were thrilled to see so many people there."
Taking place on St Neots Market Square, people could meet archaeologists from the Museum of London, taste Roman food and learn how to fight like a Saxon or Viking as part of a fun day out.