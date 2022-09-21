Gallery

Mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt, and deputy mayor, Cllr Richard Slade, with the 'Eynesbury Giant' at the Living History Festival - Credit: Hunts Post

Members of the St Neots public enjoyed meeting an abundance of colourful characters and blasts from the past at St Neots Museum's Living History Festival 2022.

With the Queen's death the day before, the festival started with a two-minute silence on September 10 and went ahead as planned in "a respectful way".

World War I soldiers, World War II Air Force Officers and Napoleonic soldiers were some of the characters at the Living History Festival - Credit: Hunts Post

Anglo-Saxon and Viking warriors were at the festival and taught the public how to fight like them - Credit: Hunts Post

Full of re-enactments and family fun, many attended the event dressed as figures from the past, spanning almost 2,000 years of history.

The public particularly relished getting their photo taken in the Victorian photo booth, posing in Victorian period costumes as if they were really there.

Various stalls were available for the attendees to learn and enrich themselves with historical information - Credit: Hunts Post

A Victorian seamstress at the St Neots Museum Living History Festival 2022 - Credit: Hunts Post

A post on the St Neots Museum's Twitter page said: "After a sombre beginning paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a two-minute silence, The Living History Festival took place on Saturday, and we were thrilled to see so many people there."

Pictures taken in the Victorian photo booth can now be accessed online - Credit: Hunts Post

Taking place on St Neots Market Square, people could meet archaeologists from the Museum of London, taste Roman food and learn how to fight like a Saxon or Viking as part of a fun day out.

A Napoleonic soldier with Queen Victoria and another Victorian character at the festival - Credit: Hunts Post

More soldiers and characters from the St Neots Living History Festival 2022 - Credit: Hunts Post



