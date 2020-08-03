More than 40 restaurants and food outlets in the St Neots area have signed up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Here is a list of outlets within a five-mile radius of St Neots.

Bohemia Ltd

16 Cross Keys Mews, Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AR

Bohemia Roasts

9 Cross Keys Mews, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AR

The Bridge House (St Neots)

Bridge House, Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AP

Betty Bumbles Vintage Tea Room

30 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF

Taiyang Ltd/A Hong kong

16 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF

Elsie May’s Electric Lounge

58 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AA

LA CUCINA CAMBS

42 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF

Art & Soul cafe

7 New Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE

Bosphorus

46 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF

Nawab Lounge

3 South Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2BW

URY RESTAURANT- ST NEOTS

12 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JA

Il Girasole

13 South Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2BW

SUBWAY

32 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JA

Poppys vintage tearoom

17 Church Walk, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JH

Platters

44 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JG

The Barley Mow

Public House, Barley Mow, 27 Crosshall Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 7AB

Kwellers Coffee House Cafe

2-6 Cambridge Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JL

Aunties Thai Restaurant

35 Cambridge Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JP

The Eaton Oak

Public House, The Eaton Oak, Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 7DB

The RiverMill

The River Mill, School Lane, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8GW

Waggon and Horses

184 Great North Road, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EF

MILLERS ARMS

Public House, The Millers Arms, 38 Ackerman Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8HR

The White Horse Pub & Kitchen

Public House, The White Horse, 103 Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EL

Subway

Unit 2a, Quora Retail Park, Howard Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EX

BURGER KING-St Neots

41 Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EN

KFC - St Neots

37 Great North Road, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EN

The Royal Oak Hail Weston

Public House, The Royal Oak, 79 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5JW

The Anchor bar & restaurant ltd

Public House, The Anchor, High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6HA

Lakeside Kitchen and Bar

Wyboston Water Sports Centre, Great North Road, Bedfordshire, MK44 3AL

McDonald’s Restaurant

McDonald’s Restaurant, Wyboston Service Station Southbound, MK44 3AA

The Bell

Public House, The Bell, 50 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6RF

Roxton Garden Centre

Bedford Road, Roxton, Bedfordshire, MK44 3DY

Little Acorn Cafe

33 High street Roxton, Bedfordshire, Mk44 3ea

The Lion Hotel Buckden Ltd

The Lion Hotel, High Street , Cambs, PE19 5XA

The vine

Public House, The Vine, 33 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5XA

The Horseshoe

90 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5RH

The Wheatsheaf Public House

West Perry, Cambridgeshire, PE28 0BX

George Hotel & Brasserie

47 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5WZ

The Wheatsheaf

42 Church Street, Tempsford, Bedfordshire, SG19 2AN

The Three Horseshoes

23 High Street, Graveley, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6PL