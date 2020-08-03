More than 40 restaurants and food outlets in the St Neots area have signed up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Here is a list of outlets within a five-mile radius of St Neots.
Bohemia Ltd
16 Cross Keys Mews, Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AR
Bohemia Roasts
9 Cross Keys Mews, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AR
The Bridge House (St Neots)
Bridge House, Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AP
Betty Bumbles Vintage Tea Room
30 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF
Taiyang Ltd/A Hong kong
16 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF
Elsie May’s Electric Lounge
58 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AA
LA CUCINA CAMBS
42 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF
Art & Soul cafe
7 New Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE
Bosphorus
46 Market Square, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2AF
Nawab Lounge
3 South Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2BW
URY RESTAURANT- ST NEOTS
12 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JA
Il Girasole
13 South Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2BW
SUBWAY
32 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JA
Poppys vintage tearoom
17 Church Walk, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JH
Platters
44 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JG
The Barley Mow
Public House, Barley Mow, 27 Crosshall Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 7AB
Kwellers Coffee House Cafe
2-6 Cambridge Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JL
Aunties Thai Restaurant
35 Cambridge Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1JP
The Eaton Oak
Public House, The Eaton Oak, Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 7DB
The RiverMill
The River Mill, School Lane, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8GW
Waggon and Horses
184 Great North Road, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EF
MILLERS ARMS
Public House, The Millers Arms, 38 Ackerman Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8HR
The White Horse Pub & Kitchen
Public House, The White Horse, 103 Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EL
Subway
Unit 2a, Quora Retail Park, Howard Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EX
BURGER KING-St Neots
41 Great North Road, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EN
KFC - St Neots
37 Great North Road, Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire, PE19 8EN
The Royal Oak Hail Weston
Public House, The Royal Oak, 79 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5JW
The Anchor bar & restaurant ltd
Public House, The Anchor, High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6HA
Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
Wyboston Water Sports Centre, Great North Road, Bedfordshire, MK44 3AL
McDonald’s Restaurant
McDonald’s Restaurant, Wyboston Service Station Southbound, MK44 3AA
The Bell
Public House, The Bell, 50 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6RF
Roxton Garden Centre
Bedford Road, Roxton, Bedfordshire, MK44 3DY
Little Acorn Cafe
33 High street Roxton, Bedfordshire, Mk44 3ea
The Lion Hotel Buckden Ltd
The Lion Hotel, High Street , Cambs, PE19 5XA
The vine
Public House, The Vine, 33 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5XA
The Horseshoe
90 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5RH
The Wheatsheaf Public House
West Perry, Cambridgeshire, PE28 0BX
George Hotel & Brasserie
47 High Street, Cambridgeshire, PE19 5WZ
The Wheatsheaf
42 Church Street, Tempsford, Bedfordshire, SG19 2AN
The Three Horseshoes
23 High Street, Graveley, Cambridgeshire, PE19 6PL