The chairs, which cost more than £3,700, were donated by the Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital, a charity which provides extras for hospital users.

A further two specialist chairs were handed over for use by patients in Apple Tree and Birch wards.

Karin MacLeod, sister on Apple Tree Ward, said: "The specialist wheelchair is used for stroke patients and other patients who do not have sitting balance.

"They are used as part of their rehabilitation to support them to sit out, and also allow family and friends to take them off the ward for a walk.

"The amount of support the wheelchair gives can be adjusted as a patient improves."

She added: "We are incredibly grateful to the friends for their support. Their generous donation helps us with the added extras."