The group, which raises money through a variety of events, has supported both the audiology department and the catering service to make improvements to the services.

Young patients coming to the audiology clinic can now enjoy looking at a new cartoon mural that has been put up in the waiting room.

Meanwhile, inpatients with communication problems can now take control of ordering their meals thanks to picture menus that have been funded from the Friends group.

Catering manager Lisa Normanton said: "We are pleased to be introducing this service to the wards, as it will ensure our patients can choose the food they want to eat, even if they cannot speak so well. Thank you to our colleagues from the Friends group for making this happen.

Head of Audiology, Corinne Bailey, said: "The mural was designed by a member of staff and has made the waiting area so much nicer for children and their parents. On behalf of all the team, I would like to thank the Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital for supporting us to install the mural."